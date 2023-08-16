MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Detectives are investigating a spree of at least five car breaks at the Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave., that happened in a 10-to-15 minute span Sunday between 1:30 and 2 p.m.
Multiple purses and other items of value, including credit cards, were stolen, detectives said. All of the vehicles but one had windows broken.
Detectives say they are investigating whether the car breaks are related to the organized crime gang known as the Felony Lane Gang, which is based in Florida and has been known to travel up the East Coast during this time of year.
Their method of breaking into cars parked at gyms and in other secluded places is consistent with the activity seen at the Manchester Athletic Club on Sunday, police said.
Detectives are investigating some leads, giving a description of a gray Jeep SUV bearing Pennsylvania license plates of MGG-6935.
Police are asking the public to leave nothing of value in plain view in their cars when they are at the gym or at other places where they might leave their car unattended for an extended period of time. They are urging folks to lock their vehicles and to make it look as if the car is not worth the hassle of breaking into.
Stefanie Kornfeld of Westchester, New York, called the Times on Tuesday to say her niece’s car was broken into on Sunday and the thieves used her credit card to charge $1,100 at a Shaw’s supermarket and $800 at a Whole Foods.
She said those who broke into her niece’s car also obtained her niece’s driver’s license and debit card and went to her bank in an attempt to gain access to her account.
She urged people not leave their belongings in their cars.
Those who think their car may have been broken into or even gone through without anything being taken are asked to contact Manchester detectives by calling 978-526-1212.
