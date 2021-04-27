MANCHESTER — The First Parish Church Council has set Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. as the time for parishioners to regather in person for Sunday morning worship celebrations.
It will be the first in-person Sunday service since the council decided to hold worship virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Church leaders say virtual worship is here to stay and, going forward, First Parish will be a “hybrid” church. Folks will be welcomed back to the sanctuary, while the parish maintains virtual worship for those not yet ready.
For those interested in attending in person, the church, 10 Central St., will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org.
The church's online offerings continue, including its next study unit, “Widows to Warriors',' Tuesdays, April 27, May 4 and 11; June 1, and June 8 if needed or desired from 7 to 8:15, via Zoom. During these weeks, the group will examine the complex, multidimensional, inspiring, humorous and tragic lives of several of the women presented in the Hebrew Scriptures and discuss what these foremothers of our spiritual tradition have to say to us in our time and place. Participants may attend one or all sessions as each is independent of the others. The church office may be contacted at fpchurch@gmail.com for the Zoom link.