MANCHESTER — Plans to expand the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library may be picking up steam, now that the Select Board is backing an effort to seek grant funding for a possible project.
Voting unanimously, board members last week agreed to support a letter of intent to apply for grant funding.
Ric Rogers, chair of the Manchester-by-the-Sea Library Trustees, said the grant in question is overseen by the Massachusetts Board of Library Trustees.
“I believe there will be a response to our application,” Rogers told the Select Board during its April 18 meeting.
“We are very well acquainted with this type of process,” said Select Board Chair Becky Jaques.
Rogers asked board members for acknowledgement of the matter in order to open the door to apply for a grant.
“I’m happy to discuss or read a statement about why the trustees feel that a library change is needed,” he said.
Following the board’s discussion of the matter, a motion was made by Select Board Vice Chair Ann Harrison to agree to endorse the library’s plan to send a letter of intent for the grant from the Massachusetts Public Library Commission Program.
Harrison’s motion was approved 5-0.
Rogers said those who have visited the town library understand challenges faced trying to meet the services of a modern-day library.
“I think if you’ve been in the library, you recognize it is a small space even challenged in towns of our own size to meet the number of services that those libraries provide,” he said. “So, we’re looking at a strategic plan that’s been in place for a while now to expand the library.”
Rogers said it has been seven years since Massachusetts has opened the door for grants for library expansion.
“The door’s coming open again next year,” he said. “What we’re looking to do is simply state a letter of intent to apply for a grant by May 31, 2024. If we don’t state our intent right now, with the town acknowledgement, that application will not be considered.”
Rogers told board members the town has more than a year to figure out its plans regarding its intent to apply for a grant.
“This is really just our foot in the door just to keep the door open,” he said. “We are looking at a couple of different adjacent properties to potentially purchase. The grant could account for some of that. We also have savings between the Library Foundation and recent endowments that would help the town offset the acquisition of that property.”
Regarding what possible expansion might look like, Rogers said he and fellow library trustees do not know “at this point.”
“We would absolutely want to consider the town plan,” he said. “Senior centers, community centers, whatever else might be involved in a typical modern library. This is literally just to keep the process going or initiate the process.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.