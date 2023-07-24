MANCHESTER — Select Board members want people in town to have the chance to play pickleball.
But some neighbors of the town’s pickleball courts want the sound turned down.
The board discussed possible sound mitigation efforts at the courts with the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department after hearing objections about the noise of the game during a public hearing last week.
A number of residents complained about the loud thwacks when the ball hits the pickleball paddles, and others sounds coming from the courts, which were installed on Summer Street last summer. Thousands of players have used the courts since then, according to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Ideas that have been considered include closing or putting a bubble over the courts, attaching soundproofing material to a fence around the courts, and using quieter paddles and balls.
Resident Kim Logue lives close to the courts on Summer Street.
“There are times during the day when all six courts are going where I can’t even be in parts of my house because if a game is going on, and six games are going on, then it’s 4,000 pops going on, which is very annoying,” she said. “It looks like a fun game but I think that putting up a sound barrier, 12 feet in the front and 12 feet on both sides, may help, but I’m not sure.”
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said the Parks and Recreation Department has developed a number of steps to mitigate the noise at the courts, including hiring a consultant to advise on the matter.
Federspiel said sound proofing barriers to potentially be installed on poles at the location have been considered.
“That’s the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation (Department) to you,” Federspiel told board members. “The recommendation is before you and you need to decide to do with that recommendation.”
Soundproof barriers, bubble top
Select Board Chair Ann Harrison said her understanding is that the sounds from the pickleball courts are not steady, like a waterfall, but are more intermittent.
“It’s more like living next to a rifle range,” she said. “It’s the nature of the noise that makes it particularly difficult.”
Harrison said the Parks and Recreation Department plans to spend $26,000 to $27,000 on mitigation efforts.
Construction of the courts was made possible by a grant from the Community Preservation Committee. In response to neighbors’ complaints, the Parks and Recreation Department requested additional money from the committee to be used to lessen the sound. The committee reportedly approved $20,000 to help fund a solution.
Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall said the department has considered sound-proof barriers. She said some neighbors have asked that transparent barriers be considered while others have expressed the desire to have no wall at the site at all.
Marshall told the Select Board that one transparent barrier available would be appropriate for the location.
“Our committee does recommend the transparent (barriers), since that is what we have heard from the neighbors,” she said. “That’s also going to be part of the equation — how much do we want to spend on that?”
Marshall said she researched building a “tennis bubble” over the courts. She said costs for such a bubble ranged from one company’s price of $500,000 to another’s quote of between $1 million to $2.5 million.
“Nobody has the silver-bullet solution,” said Marshall. “You just can’t just have a bubble, you need lights, you need air. You need all that.”
Marshall said another company could build a barrier at an estimated cost of $26,720.
Select Board member John Round said the matter is a “difficult topic.”
“These walls, these barriers, what do we know about them?” he asked. “Who’s used them? What’s worked? What hasn’t worked? There are an awful lot of unknowns that we’re putting an awful lot of faith in the (structures).”
Based on meetings with neighbors, Select Board member Brian Sollosy said some have expressed concerns about what a barrier might look like.
“I think there were more people concerned about the esthetics than the acoustics,” he said. “Obviously, there were a couple of people who were very concerned about the acoustics, but there were a lot more, from what I heard, who were concerned what they (would be) looking at.”
Making decision
Marshall reported the committee still has $19,000 in Community Preservation Committee money that could be spent for sound mitigation.
“We needed to, kind of, finish it and make a decision and move on and we’re looking for your support,” said Marshall.
Federspiel said any possible shortfall in the cost of the mitigation effort could be made up from the town’s Revolving Fund.
In the end, the Select Board voted 4-0 to have the Parks and Recreation Department report back additional findings at the board’s meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21.
In the meantime, the Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging residents to join the Manchester-by-the-Sea “Community Open Play.” The pickleball play takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.