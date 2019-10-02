Manchester considers smart growth overlay to boost housing, tax revenue  

MANCHESTER — Town Planner Sue Brown says a Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District could help alleviate two of Manchester's most pressing needs — housing diversity and tax revenue.
As of now, "we're looking to see if this is a viable option for our town," she said.
More housing and revenue were the two main takeaways from last year's Manchester Master Plan, which sought to "address important ideas and issues the town will be confronting in the near future." In response, the town plans on creating one or multiple Smart Growth overlays somewhere in the Limited Commercial District north of Route 128. As it stands, the only commercial properties allowed in the district are professional offices and recreational facilities. Brown described it as "more limited than commercial."
Entered into state law in 2004, Chapter 40R aims to grow more affordable housing options in the commonwealth. At least 50 percent of the overlay must be reserved for housing, and at least 20 percent of that must be affordable. Municipalities are eligible to receive financial and other incentives for pursuing “smart growth" projects such as mixed-use developments.
Brown said she believes implementing housing options with services in the overlay could open up the town for more revenue. As an example, she brought up a senior living facility. Not only would it provide housing for a demographic in need, it would also bring jobs and business into town.
The other 50 percent of the overlay can be used for a wide range of nonresidential uses as long as it passes at a town meeting. Brown thinks it would be best to complement the residential spaces with facilities that support health, recreation and education.
"We're not looking for retail or displacing something downtown," she said.
An open meeting hosted by Bill Reyelt of the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development was held last week to educate residents about Chapter 40R. Some attendees were concerned if an influx of new residents would be a burden on town services. Brown said Manchester is "not anywhere near that tipping point."
Plans for the overlay are still in its early stages. Right now, the town doesn't know where to place the overlay (or overlays) in the Limited Commercial District.
Moving forward, the Planning Board will need to vote on whether to pursue further study on the Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District. The board's next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7. At presstime, the agenda for the meeting has not been released.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
