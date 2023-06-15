MANCHESTER — Select Board members in this seaside town are continuing their discussions regarding an effort to improve downtown.
Board members considered the “downtown improvements,” which include possible new sidewalks, curbing and up-to-date streetlights, when meeting last week.
Steven Carhart, chair of the Downtown Improvement Committee, said committee members have been working for the last year on the effort to make the improvements.
Carhart praised the Planning Board and Department of Public Works for their input, which includes consideration of benches, public restrooms and even street art.
“I think that it’s important to think about downtown,” said Cahart. “We care a whole lot about what downtown looks like and feels like. The downtown area has much higher traffic than other parts of town.”
The Downtown Improvement Project includes aesthetic improvements, safety and connectivity issues, durable materials, sidewalk condition, “gaps in pedestrian connectivity,” provisions for bicycle safety lanes and considerations for an on-street parking inventory. Areas being considered include Pine, Summer, Central, Union, Beach and Summer streets.
“This looks really nice,” said Select Board Chair Becky Jaques. “But also from a safety standpoint, it seems to greatly improve the safety downtown. I just want to say this looks really nice. It looks like a town that’s cared for.”
Carhart said the possible improvements would help boost the morale of the Manchester business community.
“I think it’s very important we not lose track of the needs of our current businesses and the potential growth and revenue from that,” he said. “If we look closely at the sidewalks and the curbing and the streetlights, we find that the sidewalks in many parts of that area are cobbled together and (need repair).”
Carhart said the some sidewalks on Beach Street do not have curbing or there are places where there is only minimal curbing.
“The street lamps are inappropriate for a historic district,” he added.
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said the committee’s work is a good start.
“The work they presented was well received,” Federspiel said Monday, adding that new crosswalks, lighting and new plantings including trees would be in the offing.
As for when actual construction might begin, Federspeil said that is still a question.
“We don’t really have a good sense of that but we hope to secure grant funding,” he said.
Carhart said the work done by the committee to date has been reported to the Select Board and that any recommendations for actual construction made by his group would depend on available town funds.
He said his committee has worked closely with the Department of Public Works to develop a comprehensive plan for the streetscape.
“We recommend that that be adopted as a planning basis for a physical infrastructure of downtown,” he said.
Committee members have also taken into consideration issues of pedestrian/bike safety and accessibility for all residents and visitors to the downtown area. In addition, considerations have included provisions for parking and traffic flow.
“We have been walking around town,” Carhart said, adding committee members have spent a lot of time working on details of what the infrastructure in downtown Manchester should look like.
