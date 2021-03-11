Manchester, developer negotiating 'friendly 40B' project

MANCHESTER — Strategic Land Ventures and the town are still on board with negotiations for a "friendly 40B" contract regarding SLV's planned affordable housing development off Route 128 at School Street, SLV co-founder Geoffrey Engler confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Currently, Manchester lacks so much affordable housing that the state is legally allowed to call the shots on every aspect of the project under the state "40B" law. However, SLV has agreed to get the town's input on the project before signing off with the state.
As of now, there is no Local Initiative Program or "freindly 40B" agreement to get the project up and running. Negotiations between Manchester officials and SLV have been ongoing since October. On Feb. 23, SLV sent a list of conditions it's willing to include in the 157-unit project based on selectmen's input.
"This process has taken longer than my past experiences have been," said Engler, "but we're optimistic that we're reaching the conclusion of the process and we're looking forward to get the town's support on the project."
At the latest 40B public workshop on March 4, selectmen negotiated additional conditions with Engler. While Engler agreed to some terms outright, such as requiring SLV to construct additional sidewalks on Summer Street and create a snow plow management plan that avoids the nearby wetlands, others required a bit of negotiation.
A big sticking point between the town and SLV is the implementation of a town-wide shuttle system. According to the town, the shuttle system will be paid for through a local transit authority — it will divert its funding to the MBTA in order to recoup on the costs. On top of this, the town would require SLV to pay a $50,000 annual fee for the service as the 157-room development it plans to build is expected to bring more residents to town.
Engler said outright he was against paying a yearly fee as he was not convinced townsfolk would actually utilize the service. He did, however, say that SLV is willing to give a one-time initial capital donation of $25,000 for the service.
The scope of the proposed shuttle service is not set in stone.
"Back in 2015 or 2016, we reached out to CATA (Cape Ann Transportation Authority) to see if they were willing to expand their services to Manchester," said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel told the Times on Tuesday afternoon. "They put together a couple of proposals for us, and at the time we decided not to go forward with it."
Federspiel said he will review these plans to get a firmer cost estimate to present to SLV.
During the March 4 meeting, Engler said he did not see eye to eye with the town's requested nutrient loading conditions for construction. SLV would be required to keep construction discharges under 5 mg of nitrogen and 0.05 mg of phosphorous per liter, as the development will be located near some of the town's surface water supplies. Engler contested these requirements as too stringent and costly, but ultimately agreed to follow them at the end of the meeting under one condition.
With SLV taking on additional costs regarding the School Street sidewalk project and nutrient loading requirements, Engler restructured SLV's promise to donate possible excess grant funding. Previously, SLV said it was willing to donate $250,000 to the town's Affordable Housing Fund. If the project had more $1 million of grant funding left over, the company would donate another $350,000 to the town's Affordable Housing Fund and $500,000 to the Fire Department "to use at their own discretion." Now, these donations will be contingent on whether SLV can secure a MassWorks grant to help pay the sewer and water connection fees required by the project.
Negotiations are expected to continue at the town's next 40B workshop, scheduled for March 18. Federspiel told the Times that he hopes to have the development agreement finalized by April. Engler said he expects to have something signed within the next 30 days.
"We're getting down to the end of the negotiations," Engler said.
