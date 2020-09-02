MANCHESTER — It's curtains for Gimme Live's Drive-In Summer Concert Series at the Manchester Athletic Club.
Gimme Live founders Vickie and Peter Van Ness said the Board of Health issued a $500 fine for each of the first two concerts in the series held last weekend. The Paul Nelson Band performed Friday and Popa Chubby on Saturday. The fines were for breaking state COVID-19 Emergency Order 46, issued by Gov. Charlie Barker. on Aug. 11, which forbids gatherings of 50 or more people in one place.
In a phone interview, Peter Van Ness said he did not know the exact number of people who attended Friday and Saturday's concerts, as tickets are sold by car. Cars could carry a maximum of six people and walk-ins were not allowed. Each car was spaced out on the MAC's rear parking lot in a 16-feet radius, he said, allowing guests to enjoy the show outside while remaining socially distant.
"We're going to appeal the fines on lots of grounds," Van Ness continued. "When we spoke with the Board of Health in July, they were fine with what we were doing. When Baker changed the order, I think they got spooked. They had to ask the state for clarification. I think it's a misrepresentation of the rule because it's tremendously inconsistent with what's going on elsewhere. Yarmouth has drive-in concerts with 450 cars. Topsfield and Mendon both have (drive-in events). Plenty of them are happening."
Van Ness said he's reached out to a lawyer to weigh his options moving forward.
Tickets are not being sold for the series' remaining 10 concerts on GimmeLive's website; artists included Lez Zeppelin, an all-female Led Zeppelin cover band; Henri Smith and his New Orleans Jazz Revue; and Entrain, a funk-rock band from Martha's Vineyard.
Although the website states the shows were "Shut Down by Manchester Board of Health," the board denies being directly responsible for the cancellations. According to the Board of Health, officials only issued the fines and asked the organizers to follow Baker's guidelines.
Van Ness said all concerts will be rescheduled at a later date.
"We're working on a couple of possibilities," he explained. "They could be held inside next spring. I've also got offers from other venues — I can't say who — to do shows there, but I don't know if that's going to happen or not. It's all up in the air."
Van Ness has opened a GoFundMe campaign to help pay the artists who had their shows rescheduled. Proceeds will also benefit 9 Wallis, where Gimme Live hosts concerts in Beverly, while it is shut down during the pandemic.
"If you have tickets to a show that's been canceled, you can also donate them instead of asking for refund," said Van Ness. "That's another good way to help."
