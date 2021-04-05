MANCHESTER — The ballot for Town Election has been finalized and there is only one race this year.
Four candidates — Christine Delisio, Sarah Hammond Creighton, Garlan Morse and Laura Tenny — are running for two seats on the Planning Board.
Christine Delisio is running for re-election after completing her first term on the Planning Board. A graduate of New England School of Law, she has a strong knowledge of land use law. Delisio currently teaches eighth-grade civics in Lynn Public Schools.
"When I moved here, the town bylaws were not well organized," she said. "My goal as a Planning Board member was spearheading this recodification effort. Unfortunately it was bumped back to the fall. I want to see this completed. There's been some talk on the Planning Board that it's important to have diversity of backgrounds, and I think my knowledge of law is important for the board."
Sarah Hammond Creighton, a challenger, is now a member of the Manchester School Building Committee. She previously served on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee and oversaw construction of the high school as the chairwoman of the Building Committee.
"I also served on the Newbury Planning Board for seven years as well as the Manchester Downtown Improvement Committee and Master Plan Committee," she said.
Professionally, Creighton works as a climate strategist for the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance. She holds a master's degree in civl engineering from Tuft's University.
Garlan Morse another candidate, serves alongside Creighton on the Downtown Improvement Committee. For 20 years, he worked in the real estate finance department at the First National Bank of Boston.
"Around 1990, I went off on my own to form my own company, Morris and Morse Company Inc.," he explained. "We do investment advisory in real estate for institutions such as insurance companies, endowments, pension funds. We've done a fair amount of investment in real estate."
The company developed the Jordan's Furniture store in Reading and owns apartment complexes in Quincy and Allston.
Laura Tenny, also a candidate, works as a landscape architect and campus planner at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She previously worked in various planning, design, and construction projects for the Arnold Arboretum, Harvard University and Wellesley College.
As a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) accredited planner, "my focus is on sustainability, climate resiliency and stormwater management," she said. "Living in a coastal town, there are some things we should be working to protect while increasing diversity and inclusion responsibly."
Other races
Incumbents seeking to reelection this year are Selectwoman Rebecca Jaques, Town Moderator Alan Wilson. Library Trustee Richard Rogers and Gretchen Wood of the Housing Authority.
Newcomer David Lumsden is running for a two-year seat as a library trustee. Another newcomer, Christopher Reed, is running for a seat on the School Committee.
Polls are scheduled to open Tuesday May 18, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. Voters may register for absentee ballots online at manchester.ma.us or by calling the Town Clerk's office at 978-526-2040.
