MANCHESTER — As a result of having 25 or more new positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, Manchester has now transitioned to a COVID-19 red community.
The state administration's stoplight system measures COVID-19 transmission risks, with high-risk or red communities of Manchester's size — a population of 10,000 or fewer — having more than 25 cases. Gloucester is also in the red zone, meeting the criteria for a mid-size community of having an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of more than 5%.
Manchester is offering free, drive-through, COVID-19 PCR testing for town residents of all ages on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 19, at the rear of Town Hall, 10 Central St.
Manchester residents will need to provide their license or other proof of residency to receive testing and asked to arrive during hours based on their last name.
Those with a last name starting with A to M should arrive between 9 a.m. and noon, and those with last names starting with N to Z, from noon to 3 p.m.
Residents should enter the testing site on Church Street, next to Manchester Public Library, follow the signage and direction of Manchester police and then exit next to Seaside One. A face covering is required at all times, except during the actual testing.
Residents with questions about Tuesday and Saturday's testing may contact the Board of Health office at 978-526-7385 or visit www.manchester.ma.us.