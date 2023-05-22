MANCHESTER — The budget for the Manchester Essex Regional School District will be reconsidered during a public hearing Tuesday evening.
The amended school district fiscal year 2024 operating budget amounts to $28,969,280, down from the original adopted budget of $30,236,064, which was an increase of $1,310,076, or 4.53% jump versus the previous fiscal year.
Due to the apportionment formula, the fiscal 2024 budget would need to below that of fiscal 2023 for Essex to meet the requirements of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2. To do that, the amended budget would need to be cut further to $28,617,670.
Tuesday’s hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. It will be in person and virtually via WebEx at https://bit.ly/41ZGR4l.
A number of of Manchester Essex students plan to attend the hearing to “use their voice” in response to the proposed school budget cuts.
The amended budget presented by Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and Finance Director Avi Ubras on May 16 included a number of possible cuts, including laying off up to 11.5 full-time teachers, cuts to arts education and might lead to doubling the class sizes for middle school exploratory classes.
Other reductions may be sought with the elimination of several STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) at Manchester Essex Regional High School, according to Beaudoin.
After the hearing is held, the School Committee is scheduled to deliberate and make a decision on next steps on June 6, said Beaudoin.
According to the group Save Our Schools Essex, the reconsidered budget presented at the Tuesday meeting will eventually be followed by additional Town Meeting votes in Essex and Manchester. If the budget was to fail again, another reconsidered budget would be put to the two towns during a combined Town Meeting.