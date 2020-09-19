MANCHESTER — Michelle Vaillancourt, executive director of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, has announced her resignation amidst a leadership restructuring at the organization.
“We want to thank her for her dedicated service, which involved significant accomplishments, including the conservation of 110 acres of land in our two communities,” said Mike Dyer, MECT president, in a prepared statement. “She leaves the organization in a strong and respected position and the board wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Vaillancourt served as executive director of the organization part-time since 2017. Now, its Board of Directors is seeking a new hire to take on the position full time.
MECT, founded in 1963, aims to preserve "ecologically important land and wildlife habitat in Manchester and Essex, Massachusetts, as well as adjoining communities and promoting its use for quiet recreation," according to its mission statement.
"I have truly enjoyed my time with MECT, but am now stepping aside so that the organization can expand the role of the Executive Director, and make it a full time position," said Vaillancourt in a prepared statement. “I am very pleased that MECT’s board has made this decision, and am confident that MECT will continue to be successful in its mission.”
According to the executive director job listing on mect.org, the organization is looking to hire a person with "significant experience and familiarity with land protection and stewardship methods, tools and practices." as well as skills in management, written and public communication, consensus building and GIS data and mapping.
"During this transition period, it is our priority to find the best individual to lead, while still maintaining a stable and effective organization," reads a MECT press release. "We ask for your help in identifying candidates who can help MECT continue along this successful trajectory."
Those interested in applying are asked to submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information to Alida Bryant at abryant@mect.org.
