If you think think things are getting hairy with police in Manchester and Essex, you wouldn't be wrong.
The officers of the Essex and Manchester Police Departments have made individual donations to participate in a No Shave Campaign benefitting Home Base, a program of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Traditionally, police departments have a grooming policy where officers must remain clean-shaven. However, for November, the officers have pledged money to forego the policy in support of Home Base. The Charlestown-based project aims to break the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder and helps returning veterans and their families deal with that and other issues by providing no-cost clinical care.
In Manchester, nine officers aren't just keeping their beards through November.
"The chief (Todd Fitzgerald) is allowing us to have the beards from Nov. 1 through Super Bowl Sunday," said Detective Chris Locke. "(Former police Chief Edward) Conley let us do that last year when he was on the force."
For the elongated growth time, officers are pitching $100 donations each to Home Base. The department is putting in the extra effort because it has some skin in the game.
"One of our retired officers, Sgt. Mark McCoy, works for Bill Davidson (Home Base’s director of veteran outreach)," said Locke. "He's also a military and combat veteran, and has done several deployments in war zones. For us to get involved with an organization, it was a no-brainer. He was a great officer here."
Locke said he believes Home Base is "unbelievably worthy cause" for Manchester Police to support.
"Veterans suicide and PTSD is at an epidemic nation wide," he continued. "It's a major issue in public service, but also in our military veterans as well. It should be talked about and something we should focus on."
In Essex, each participating officer is kicking in $50 to grow a beard, mustache or goatees — the women may add blue streaks or highlights to their hair or sport blue nails — and the union is matching each donation, said Chief Paul Francis.
"We are trying to do a different charity every year, and wounded veterans is a worthy cause," he added. Last year the Essex officers use the opportunity to grow more than a 5 o'clock shadow to shine a light on men's health, with donations going to the Movember Foundation.
Both departments' goal was $500 which both have already surpassed, but officers are fundraising. Donations may be made online to Essex's fundraiser at https://bit.ly/2O2yPVy, and to Manchester's at https://bit.ly/332wQVw.
