MANCHESTER — The school records of students who attended Manchester or Essex schools and graduated in 2013 and 2014 will be destroyed next month.
The Manchester Essex Regional School District, as required by Massachusetts Regulation 603 CM 23.00, is providing notification to parents and students
who attended district schools and graduated in 2013 or 2014 that all temporary records will be destroyed on Aug. 12.
Any parent or students who like to obtain their or their child's record prior to destruction should call the district at 978-525-6060 by Aug. 2.