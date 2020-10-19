Classrooms at Manchester Memorial Elementary and Essex Elementary schools will once again be populated with students this Tuesday.
The decision to begin a hybrid reopening was made by the School Committee at an Oct. 6 meeting. In August, the committee had voted to start the 2020-21 school year remotely and gradually reopen at a later date.
"In its decision the School Committee established that a status report be provided at the first Tuesday meeting of every month," Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said via email, "and we have been targeting mid-October as a transition period since the summer."
Kindergartners through second-graders will begin their hybrid transition this week and schoolchildren in grades three through five will follow next week. Both schools will be divided into two cohorts — Green and White. Green will be in school Tuesdays and Wednesdays while White will continue with remote learning. Cohorts switch on Thursdays and Fridays. On Mondays, everyone stays home for remote learning.
Each grade will have their own designated entrance to their schools, each with their own hand-sanitizing stations. Social distancing will be enforced by staff members and face coverings are required during in-school days. Students may take brief "mask breaks" at a designated area in the classroom spaced 10 feet apart from all other students.
Before heading off to school, parents will be required to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms through a smartphone app called MyMedBot. The app presents parents a list of questions regarding their children's health and possible symptoms and answers are sent directly to the school's nurse.
When asked about MyMedBot, Beaudin pointed to the district's hybrid reopening resource webpage at mersd.org/domain/855.
"MyMedBot is FERPA compliant and only the pass/fail results will go to the school nurses for review," the MyMedBot section reads. "None of your answers to any questions will be saved. ... This is truly a new normal for all of us, and we appreciate your patience as we all adapt to this new process as we work to protect the health and safety of our MERSD community."
The decision to keep students home at the beginning of the year was met with pushback from parents this past summer. An online petition to start kindergartners through third graders with in-person learning received more than 150 signatures from concerned MERSD parents. State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley criticized 16 school districts — including Manchester Essex — in September for not adopting hybrid reopening models in their low-risk communities. At the time, the School Committee members believed the district's budget couldn't pay for the $1.5 million to $2 million needed for a full hybrid opening across all schools.
"Currently, we are only implementing hybrid at the elementary level," explained Beaudoin. "At this time we have been able to avoid additional transportation costs by utilizing all of our bus capacity to address the elementary level, and the anticipated personnel costs are now estimated at approximately 50% of the full-year/full-district estimate."
This past week, Rockport suspended its hybrid reopening discussions for one week after a spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in Gloucester. Gloucester residents make up just under one-fourth of the Rockport student body. According to a MERSD fiscal year budget report published in June, 4% of students are school choice and not residents of Essex or Manchester.
