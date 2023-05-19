MANCHESTER — Program and teacher cuts are on the table as leaders of the Manchester Essex Regional School District look to cut the budget after voters in member town Essex shot down an override of the tax-limiting Proposition 2 ½ to pay its assessment of the schools’ operating costs
On Tuesday, Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and Finance Director Avi Ubras presented their amended budget to the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee during a meeting held at the Learning Commons at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Meeting for the first time since Essex voters rejected an override request to fund their portion of the schools’ budget at the May 8 Essex town election, School Board members and school officials grappled with the budgeting issue, including discussing the possibility of cuts to school programs and staff layoffs.
“The (School Committee) has not made any decision yet, so we do not have revised budget sheets at this time,” said Beaudoin on Wednesday.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Beaudoin presented a number of possibilities, including laying off up to 11.5 full-time teachers. Such a move would require those teachers be notified about their pink slips by June 15.
Also, the new budget adjustment would possibly bring cuts to arts education and might lead to doubling the class sizes for middle school exploratory classes.
Other reductions may be sought with the elimination of several STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) at Manchester Essex Regional High School, according to Beaudoin.
“Next Tuesday evening we will be having a public hearing on the budget and the School Committee is scheduled to deliberate and make a decision on next steps on June 6,” said Beaudoin.
The school district fiscal year 2023-24 operating budget amounts to $30,236,064; an increase of $1,310,076 versus the previous fiscal year. The increase represents a 4.53% jump.
According to the group Save Our Schools Essex, the reconsidered budget presented at the Tuesday meeting will eventually be followed by additional Town Meeting votes in Essex and Manchester. If the budget was to fail again, another reconsidered budget would be put to the two towns during a combined Town Meeting.
Essex voters at annual town election earlier this month defeated one Proposition 2 ½ override request to fund the assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District but said yes to another for the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school district.
The override votes followed votes at annual Town Meeting in Essex where both requests were supported.
Question 1 asked whether the town of Essex should assess an additional $289,165 in real estate and personal property taxes for supplementing Essex’s Manchester Essex Regional School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
According to Essex Town Clerk Pamela Thorne, the unofficial election results showed voters defeated the question, 507-388.
Question 2 asked whether the town should assess an additional $56,186 in real estate and personal property taxes to supplement the Essex NorthShore Agricultural and Technical School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The vote was 529-363 in favor.
