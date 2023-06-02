MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — For a group that started high school in a pandemic and ended it at the dawn of the artificial intelligence age, the Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2023 knows all about the unexpected.
On Friday, the graduates were told to expect more of the same now that they're headed beyond the bounds of their small town.
"I had planned my entire future out to a T," said Class President Juliana Saunders, recounting how her college plans had changed. "Everything was lined up perfectly. Everything was packed into into a neat tiny little box with a red ribbon. But plans change, as they always do."
A total of 123 seniors received their diplomas in a early-evening ceremony at Hyland Field. The graduates, holding white carnations with green ribbons, walked onto the field led by the Creagan More Pipes and Drum bagpipe group.
Speakers paid tribute to Principal Patricia Puglisi, who is leaving to become the principal at Lynnfield High School.
"Although we are incredibly sad to see her go, the mark she made on this school and this community will last forever," Saunders said.
Valedictorian Kevin Adams started off his speech with an impression of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders reading the preamble to the Constitution. He also joked that he had ChatGBT write his speech, but liked his own version better.
"ChatGBT's speech was pretty bad, so you're stuck with mine," he said.
Salutatorian Charlotte Lawrence also gave a nod to the emergence of artificial intelligence, saying "Even ChatGBT or Google Bard couldn't have crafted a more perfect last year of high school."
"Stand up for what you believe in, keep your phone charged, take a walk before saying or posting something you might regret, and be a friend, a good and trusting friend," Lawrence told her fellow graduates.
History teacher John Mullady, who was chosen by students to speak at graduation, told a story of basketball coach Jack McKinney who was seriously hurt in a bike accident while coaching the Los Angeles Lakers and missed out on the team's run of several championships.
Mullady said McKinney never complained or showed bitterness about the "cruel twist of fate," going on to become a successful sports equipment salesman.
"Try to be like McKinney," Mullady said. "He focused on what he had, not what he was denied. That's something we should all strive for."
Saunders, the class president, urged her classmates to focus on the present and not be preoccupied with the future.
"Soak up each sweet moment and find beauty in the fact that these moments will never happen again, because this is our now, and our now is ever-changing," she said.
