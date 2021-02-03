Manchester Essex High student floats school six touchless water fountains 

MANCHESTER — Thanks junior Olivia Gado, Manchester Essex Regional High and Middle School students will be able to fill their reusable water bottles hands-free.
Eight touchless water fountains have been installed at the school— three in the sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade wings; one per each of the three floors in the high school building; one in the cafeteria; and one in the gymnasium.
Gado is enrolled in the high school's Green Team Scholars. Each student is required to design and complete an eco-friendly initiative in order to pass the class.
Funding for the $5,000 project came from the The Hooper Fund of Manchester, a frequent Green Team Scholars collaborator.
“I am looking to reduce the reliance on plastic water bottles, and promote the reduction of the school carbon footprint,” Gado wrote in her grant application. “By getting more water fountains, we are trying to get the school to be environmentally friendly, reduce plastic, and make the school a greener place, trying to provide access of water for all students.”
Jason Waldron of the regional school district's Facilities Department assisted in getting the fountains up and running over winter break. Each station is compliant with current Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
"The project was meant to reduce plastic waste in the school by reducing the reliance on plastic water bottles,” said Keith Gray, who leads the Green Team Scholars. The pandemic added another dimension to Gado's project since it makes water available to students through touchless access points throughout the school, curtailing the manual spread of germs.
