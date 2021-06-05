MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2021 was all smiles at their mask-optional graduation Friday evening.
The ceremony, held on Hyland Field, was reminiscent of a pre-COVID-19 ceremony. Seating was slightly more spaced out but not organized in socially distant clusters for individual groups like it was for the Class of 2020.
Earlier in the day, school officials delayed the event an hour because of rain. It wasn't until 5 p.m. that the graduates paraded onto the field and took their seats.
The first to speak at the ceremony was Dean of Students Craig Macarelli. He mentioned that Principal Patricia Puglisi was unable to attend as she was at her daughter's graduation ceremony.
"One of my favorite sports figures and philosophers of all time, Bruce Lee, would say that you are like water," he concluded. "He once said, 'Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.' So, Class of 2021, continue to be like water for the next phase of your lives. Face whatever comes your way and adapt like you've shown us you are so capable of."
Class President Jack Roberts followed with the announcement that the Class of 2021 will donate $2,500 to The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester and $1,500 to the Class of 2022.
"We hope that these donations can make up for lost time during a year when it was difficult to raise funds," he said.
During his existential speech, Salutatorian Alexander Rosen discussed personal responsibility and the importance of living by one's values.
"My hope is that you'll able to strike a balance between personal stability and happiness and insuring your existence has a net positive impact on the world," he said.
Valedictorian Emerson Kahle's address touched on the difficulties he and his fellow students faced while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic during their junior and senior years.
"Unfortunately, in recent years, our class as a whole has not been able to spend too much time together," he lamented. "However, we can still utilize the little time we have left to strengthen the connections between the people we have known since we were little kids. ... Let's pack a year and a half of events into the next three months and build the connections that the pandemic severed or stagnated."
The graduates selected social studies teacher John Mullady to deliver this year's commencement address. He first entertained the crowd with a tongue-in-cheek quiz on embarrassing quotes he's heard his seniors say over the year, and asked the graduates to guess who said them. More seriously, though, he commended the seniors for the "resilience and courage" they exhibited over the year.
"(Kurt) Vonnegut said, 'When things are going sweetly and peacefully, please pause a moment, and then say out loud, "If this isn't nice, what is?”' Try that every day, and see how it goes," he concluded to a standing ovation from the crowd.
Before Superintendent Pam Beaudoin began to dole out the diplomas, she lauded the graduates' ability to "conduct themselves in times of challenge."
"You are an innovative and resilient group of young men and women," she said. "The post-COVID world awaits you and I have no doubt the Class of 2021 will make its mark on the world."
The ceremony wrapped shortly after the last diploma was given. Guests then descended to the graduates to give personal congratulations, take photos and, for some, smoke cigars.
Bradlee Brooks said she's very excited to attend Wheaton College in Illinois in the fall.
"It'll be definitely different," she explained. "I'm studying elementary education. I've grown up with four younger siblings, so I've been around younger kids my whole life."
John Shaw said he'll be studying at Harvard later this year.
"It was really hard this year with the online school," he said, "but in the past week the whole grade has come together really well. I think we had a really good senior week. It really brought us together. (Prom) was fantastic."
Shaw's father, also named John, said he was "very proud" to see his son graduate.
"It's wonderful to be on the North Shore," he continued. "It's such a wonderful extended community of people and it's a great place to be to celebrate these milestones."
