MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District will host a screening event for its 2020-2021 preschool program on Friday, Feb. 7.
This is a combined screening to assess 3- and 4-year olds from Manchester and Essex who present with possible developmental delays and may require special education or who wish to be considered as a preschool Peer Pal for 2020-2021.
As the preschool is integrated, meaning there are children with and without special needs in the classroom, a Peer Pal is a child who does not have special needs and wishes to be in a supportive role.
The screenings will be administered at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Parents and guardians may schedule an appointment by calling the district's student services office at 978-525-6060.
