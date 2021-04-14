Both Manchester and Essex are receiving "technical assistance" to assist local businesses that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The assistance comes from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development through its Local Rapid Recovery program. Dodson and Flinker, a municipal planning firm based in Florence, has been assigned to develop sustainability strategies for local businesses.
"The idea is to talk about different ways to promote businesses in town," said Manchester Town Administrator Greg Federspiel, such as "possibly adding some additional amenities and enhancing the experience downtown by making parking easy and convenient as possible, things like that."
Manchester and Essex have each formed a committee of town representatives, board members and local business representatives to work alongside Dodson and Flinker.
Manchester's steering committee includes Town Planner Sue Brown, Town Administrator Assistant Sonja Nathan, Selectwoman Becky Jaques, Planning Board member Christina Delisio, Downtown Improvement Project Committee members Linda Crosby and Gar Morse, The Cricket editor and publisher Erika Brown, and Style Snoop owner Amy Lage.
Essex's committee will be helmed by Town Planner Matt Coogan, and Essex Merchants Association President Donna Roy and member Jodie Harris.
Both Essex and Manchester committees met with Dodson and Flinker for the first time last week.
Each planning committee will also hold series of public meetings to receive input from the public.
"Our expectation for the program is to identify a number of projects that each town can undertake to help businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic and become more resilient to on-going challenges," wrote Brown in an email. "Our end goals are to strengthen our local economies. The planning process in addition to identifying actionable projects will also identify appropriate funding sources."
An online survey is available to help members get a sense of where business owners in downtown Manchester and Essex now stand. The survey is open at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz until April 16.
Project committee members were reaching out to all Manchester and Essex businesses directly before last Friday . Business owners who were not contacted may email Brown at browns@manchester.ma.us or Roy at dmroy60@gmail.com for more information.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.