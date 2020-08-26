A group of parents are petitioning the Manchester Essex Regional School District to get their elementary schoolchildren back to class in person.
Manchester resident Tamar Lipof, who has two children, ages 5 and 7, at Memorial Elementary School in Manchester, created a petition on Change.org “to start grades K through 3rd grade in-person at the start of 2020 school year.” Specifically, the petition seeks a “hybrid model,” which would have students spend half their week in school and half at home learning remotely. The petition had 153 signatures Tuesday afternoon; the goal is to reach 200.
“It felt like a loss of control,” Lipof said after learning about Manchester Essex Regional School Committee’s decision to start all its schools remotely. “It took away my ability to advocate for my kids.”
Lipof works as a colorectal surgery specialist associated with North Shore Medical Center. Due to her job, she’s said she’s been trying to keep “on the cutting edge” of all news on COVID-19.
“When I say I want my kids going back to school, it’s from a very informed decision,” she said. “I’m not advocating for unsafe situations and I whole-heartedly support the state’s handling of the virus. If there’s anytime to look for a safe option (to get students back to school), the time is now.”
Both Manchester and Essex are considered low-risk communities for COVID-19 infection, having fewer than five cases per 100,000 people, according to state metrics. Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker said he did not support the idea of having all Massachusetts school districts uniformly start the year off remotely.
“The goal is to get our School Committee to vote on a hybrid model,” said Lipof, “and give parents an option to advocate for their kids on what they think the best educational opportunity is for them.”
Parents aren’t the only ones who have issues with the district’s reopening plan. Essex Board of Health Chairman David Driscoll submitted a letter expressing the members’ “significant concerns” about the effects of more remote learning for elementary schoolchildren.
“We are already seeing a high rate of discussion on social media with parents trying to coordinate study cohorts and play dates since the school committee decided on an all remote curriculum,” the letter says. “As you know these will be unsupported by any municipal or government agency and will cause significant difficulties in contact tracing should there be an outbreak.”
Finances play a part
Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said she’s aware of the concerns parents have about the upcoming school year.
“The (School) Committee opted not to revote the opening plan, noting that it would be reviewing conditions monthly beginning in October,” she said in email. She said the district “will be taking advantage of the good weather and available outdoor space to provide in-person community building activities to begin the year.”
“MERSD has reached out to the North Shore YMCA, our valued community partner, to help us coordinate a program for our community,” her email continued. “The YMCA is a certified child care service provider, and it has been providing affordable child care that has adhered to the state health and safety guidelines during the pandemic. We will be posting a brochure and enrollment information this week.”
Two weeks ago, the School Committee voted to move forward with remote learning when schools opens for the year on Sept. 16. Before the vote, some School Committee members, including Annie Cameron, said they were concerned about the hybrid model’s high costs.
According to the district’s estimates, the hybrid model would cost an additional $1.5 million to $2 million for personal protective equipment (PPE), various technology services, additional staff and transportation. Conversely, remote learning is estimated to cost around $604,000, which will be covered by a $650,000 reimbursement from the state. Any costs outside of the state reimbursement would be out of the school’s reserve funds.
“Because we are in a recession, it is unlikely that we will be able to approach voters for an override for several years,” Beaudoin wrote in an email. “We have to consider both the short- and long-term implications of spending, as we will need our reserves to maintain the educational program in 2022 and 2023. We want to ensure that our district is in sound financial shape when we come out on the other side of this crisis.”
Lipof, meanwhile, says she knows of some parents who “are actively trying to learn” about how to bring forth litigation against the School Committee.
“If there’s a way to sue the School Committee, I know of a lot of people who would love to,” she said.
