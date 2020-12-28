Things have gotten hairy with police in Manchester and Essex since November, and for some officers that won't change in the new year.
The officers of the Essex and Manchester Police Departments made individual donations to participate in a No Shave Campaign in November benefitting Home Base, a program of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Traditionally, police departments have a grooming policy where officers must remain clean-shaven. However, for November, the officers pledged money to forego the policy in support of Home Base. The Charlestown-based project aims to break the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder and helps returning veterans and their families deal with that and other issues by providing no-cost clinical care.
Both Essex Chief Paul Francis and Manchester Chief Todd Fitzgerald are letting the officers keep the hair for longer if they pony up some more cash for charity.
"This year I am proposing that any officer who wants to wear a beard for the entire year of 2021 or a female officer/staff member that produces a reasonable alternative will have to donate each month to a charity of their choice," Fitzgerald said in an email. "They do not have to commit to the entire year and can be done on a month-by-month basis through 2021."
"This proposal was well received by our staff and I look forward to donating each month," he added.
In Manchester, 12 officers took part in the No Shave Campaign and raised $1,400.
The Essex officers' goal was $1,200; each needed to donate or raise $100 for the campaign to participate.
"We raised $1,475," said Essex Sgt. Daniel Bruce. "Most officers participated this year, which was great to see. As in the past, some didn’t grow facial hair due to other jobs and the like."
"The chief has graciously allowed us to continue to grow facial hair through the winter but officers who choose to do so must make a $25 donation per month after the month of November," he said.
Last year, the Essex officers raised $1,400.