MANCHESTER — New Manchester Essex Regional High School Principal Julie Sgroi wants to connect with the school community.
The new principal is reaching out to school groups, and hosting a number of gatherings to build new relationships and strengthen old ties.
Sgroi formally assumed her post on July 1, succeeding outgoing Principal Patricia Puglisi.
While she settles in, Sgroi is already looking forward to meeting the high school’s full contingent of students and staff.
“I am learning so much about the community and everyone has been positive and welcoming,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to the start of school because the building just isn’t the same without the students, faculty and staff.”
The high school will host a “Welcome New Students Orientation” in the auditorium on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Teachers will return to school Aug. 28 and the first day of classes for students is Aug. 30.
When Sgroi was hired in April, Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said she had an impressive background.
“She has a proven track record of acting in the best interest of the students, as she creates strong relationships through her leadership style,” said Beaudoin. “I am excited to welcome her and watch her shape the future of our school.”
Sgroi said a sense of pride exists and has been on display when she has chatted with the school’s faculty.
“Along with that, there is a passion for learning that is evident when the students describe their school and what they love about being a student here,” she said. “People enjoy being a part of this community.”
As part of her efforts, Sgroi and Heather Leonard, the new director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology, plan to hold regular listening sessions and surveys for students, families, school staff and those in the community to provide feedback.
They also plan to meet with school councils and Parent Teacher Organizations, staff, students, teachers and administrators.
“Holding these meetings will help me gain a better understanding of the culture of the community,” Sgroi said. “I hope that people attend these meetings to share their experiences and hopes for MERHS. This community embraces education in a big way and is very supportive of our students. Because of that, I feel very honored to be a part of this district.”
As part of their outreach efforts, two meetings were planned, with the first held Monday and another scheduled for Thursday Aug. 3, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Learning Common at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. In addition, Sgroi and Leonard plan to hold a series of open “coffee and conversation” meetings with the school community in the High School Learning Common.
Dates for those meetings are expected to be announced in September.
Sgroi holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Framingham State College, with a minor in education. She pursued post-graduate work was an education major at the University of LaVerne in California then earned her Master in Educational Leadership from Salem State College.
For now, Sgroi has a number of goals she wants to accomplish.
“As principal, I want to showcase and strengthen what we do well here,” she said. “I want to be sure we are meeting the varying needs of our students and helping them to achieve the vision of a graduate, but personalizing their learning experience so they achieve success in their own way.”
Sgroi stresses the importance of listening to all the stakeholders in the school district — adding the challenge is it will take time to ensure that she is hearing the different perspectives present at the school.
“It is important for me to really understand the school culture and gain perspective of the varying needs,” she said. “So the challenge is well worth the time spent.”
Sgroi began her educational career in 2000. She has worked as a Spanish teacher at Woburn and Lynnfield high schools and also directed the after-school program at Hampton Academy in Hampton, New Hampshire/
She also served as assistant principal at Danvers High School and worked as an assistant principal at the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers. While in Danvers, Sgroi worked to establish community partnerships, implemented COVID-19 protocols and oversaw the alternative education program.
