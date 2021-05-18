The public is invited to discuss strategies to help Manchester and Essex business recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum, hosted by the Essex & Manchester-By-The-Sea Rapid Recovery Plan, will meet online and by phone via Zoom on May 25 at 7 p.m. Information on how to join the meeting is available at manchester.ma.us/728/Business-Guide or essexma.org/home/news/business-covid-recovery-public-forum-may-25.
"The meeting will include a brief presentation about existing conditions in the downtowns and the results of a recent survey of local businesses about COVID impacts, followed by ample time for small group discussions," according to a press release.
In April, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development announced both Manchester and Essex will receive assistance through the agency's 4Local Rapid Recovery program. Dodson and Flinker, a municipal planning firm based in Florence, were chosen to develop sustainability strategies for local businesses.
Each town has organized a steering committee for the study.
For Manchester, the committee consists of Town Planner Sue Brown, Town Administrator Assistant Sonja Nathan, Selectwoman Becky Jaques, Planning Board member Christina Delisio, Downtown Improvement Project Committee members Linda Crosby and Gar Morse, The Cricket editor and publisher Erika Brown, and Style Snoop owner Amy Lage.
In Essex, members include Town Planner Matt Coogan, and Donna Roy and Jodie Harris of the Essex Merchants Association.
