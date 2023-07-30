MANCHESTER — Two experienced educators are new to the Manchester Essex Regional School District, but are both moving to build lasting relationships with the school community, learn more about the school district and support and advance the district’s vision of excellence for all students.
As part of their efforts, Julie Sgroi, the new Manchester Essex Regional High School principal, and Heather Leonard, the new director of curriculum and instructional technology, plan regular listening sessions and surveys in an effort for students, families, school staff and those in the community to provide feedback.
They also plan to meet with school councils and parent teacher organizations, staff, students, teachers and administrators.
Sgroi and Leonard joined the school district on July 1.
As part of their outreach efforts, two meetings are planned in the coming weeks:
Monday, July 31, when Leonard hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Conference Room at the District Central Office, 36 Lincoln St., behind Hyland Field, in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Thursday, Aug. 3, when both Leonard and Sgroi will hold a drop-in event rom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Learning Commons at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St.
Sgroi and Leonard also plan to host a series of open “coffee and conversation” meetings with the school community in the high school Learning Commons. Dates are expected to be announced in September.
According to school officials, information gathered during this period will be shared with the school community and inform the development and implementation of action plans with specific, measurable and achievable goals and objectives.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.