MANCHESTER — A Kentucky Derby day raffles is offering prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the club to cancel its Kentucky Derby Auction and the Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast. The two major fundraisers help the club raise approximately $30,000, $10,000 of which goes directly into the club scholarship fund. The other $20,000 is distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotariann or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Those interested in joining Rotary — a group of local residents and business people dedicated to giving back to the community — may contact President Sean Zahn at Planeman2003@msn.com for the link to a club meetings and more information,