MANCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic forced to the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club to cancel two of its major fundraising events, but members have come with a way to raise — they hope — $30,000 for scholarships and aid for nonprofits.
The club is selling now tickets to its “Run for the Roses” raffle which features grand prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000. The drawing will be held on Kentucky Derby race day, Sept. 5 this year, during a live Facebook event.
Usually the club's annual Kentucky Derby Auction and the Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast help it raise approximately $30,000, $10,000 of which goes to scholarships awarded in May. The other $20,000 is distributed to local organizations such as Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, Cape Ann Symphony; civic enhancements such as Essex's Shepard Memorial Park; and various other charitable needs.
"The need for the monies we donate has not stopped," club President Sean Zahn said on the club's Facebook page. "In fact it has gone up. For example at the outset of the lockdown in March we donated $6,000 to local food banks like The Open Door and Beverly Bootstraps to help them feed people who had suddenly found themselves in need due to losing their employment.
Only 300 raffle tickets have been printed which makes the odds 1 to 100 to win one of the three cash prizes. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased from Rotarians Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475; or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com, 508-843-4979.
The club — a group of local residents and business people dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting international relief — continues to invite guests to its weekly meetings, now via Zoom. President Sean Zahn may be contacted for the meeting link.