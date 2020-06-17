MANCHESTER — As the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic remains unclear, the Manchester Essex Regional School District is planning for a multitude of scenarios for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
School Committee members had confirmed the fiscal 2021 budget at $27.29 million in February, but cuts were needed once the pandemic hit.
Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said the district is expecting to receive 10% less in state funding in the new fiscal year. To account for that gap, the district slashed $360,000 out of its budget in May. The savings include $120,000 in estimated health care insurance spending, $133,500 in salaries from retiring teachers, and the elimination of the schools' late bus program for those not participating in sports, worth $20,000.
"What we tried to do with reductions is identify areas that won't be in the fall anyway," Beaudoin said. "We figured there won't be any after-school activities, and I don't believe we'll be allowed to transport kids for random groups in the fall."
In addition, $335,000 from the district's reserve fund will supplement the fiscal 2021 budget. The School Committee had already voted to use $250,000 in reserves to cover the funding gap, and in May, approved using an additional $85,000. Based on the latest figures available, from fiscal 2019, the reserve fund stood at nearly $3 million.
Essex Town Meeting on Saturday approved the total schools' budget at $26.82 million, a 2.88% increase from fiscal 2020, which ends June 30. This marks the first time in at least four years where the spending increase did not exceed 3% from the previous year. Manchester Town Meeting will also vote on the regional schools budget this Monday, June 22.
The reduction in the budget, to account for less state aid, will not change taxpayers' burden. Manchester and Essex residents will still be responsible for $23.46 million of the budget, 3.18% more than last year. The annual assessment growth average for the last four years is 3.16%.
And further, the 10% cut in state funding is not set in stone. Typically, the state announces its funding numbers in the spring but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement has been delayed until later this summer.
"Our state reps have been great at sharing what they know with us," said Beaudoin. "Their models are based on how the state handled similar things in the past, like the 2008 economic downturn. Right now, we're seeing that Chapter 70 funds will remain flat but other aids could go. We're really confident at the 10 percent number but we have a pathway forward should it exceed that."
The district does not plan on reducing staff unless state funding is cut by at least $655,000. If that happens, staffing cuts amounting to $59,500 would be made. In the district's worst-case scenario plan — state funding is cut by $1 million — the staff budget could see a drastic $315,350 cut.
"We're in a pretty lucky position that most (of the cuts) would be through attrition from retirements." Beaudoin said. "We would simply not refill the positions."
Cuts to school programs would also kick in if state funding is slashed at $655,000. Beaudoin says these cuts would mainly consist of deferring staff replacements. For example, the district would pass on hiring a middle school library media specialist, something it planned to do for fiscal 2022. Elementary foreign language classes, which are held once a week, may also be cut, though middle school foreign language classes would continue as normal.
Despite these budget reductions, no changes will be made to the ongoing Memorial Elementary School building project in Manchester.
"The project remains on time and on budget," according to the district's FY21 budget report published earlier this month. "The WT Rich team has taken advantage of the COVID‐19 school shutdown, and advanced the second phase of demolition, which is scheduled to begin in early June. This will help to facilitate the timely completion and the move into the new academic wing."
But at Essex Town Meeting on Saturday, school officials said they are delaying the Essex Elementary playground replacement project for the time being. The project was in the middle of its design phase when the pandemic hit in March.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.