The Manchester-Essex Regional School District will begin the upcoming school year remotely with in-person learning opportunities for students in need.
The School Committee voted unanimously to move forward with this plan at their meeting on Tuesday. Before the vote, Manchester Memorial Elementary Principal John Willis and Essex Elementary Principal Jennifer Roberts presented various options for reopening their schools. The ME Middle-High School reopening plan was previously discussed at a meeting held on Aug. 6.
MERSD plans on submitting its school reopening plan to DESE on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The district is currently unable to meet social distancing and DESE safety guidelines with its full student body returning to school. To that end, school officials were tasked with planning various reopening scenarios. Each included a "hybrid model," which would see students partake in both in-person and online learning opportunities.
In this model, students will be split into two groups - Team White and Team Green. As Team White is learning in the classroom, Team Green would be following along with the lesson online via a webcam live stream. Teams would switch every two days each week and on Mondays, both would stay at home for online learning.
It seemed that some parents are looking to get their kids back to school any way they can. Beaudoin reported on Tuesday that 85 to 90 percent of surveyed middle and high school parents were in favor of the hybrid model after it was discussed at Aug. 6's meeting. However, the hybrid model would require the district to invest anywhere between $1.5 to $2 million on PPE, various technology services, additional staff and transportation. Conversely, a completely remote learning curriculum could cost $604,000, according to estimates.
School Committee member Annie Cameron expressed concerns with the high costs of going hybrid, especially considering the district is pulling from its reserves for all additional expenditures as is.
In addition, as with many aspects of life during the pandemic, there are plenty of uncertainties when it comes to the hybrid model. Lesson plans could be negatively impacted with teachers splitting their time trying to keep their students safe. The model also crumbles if theres a COVID-19 outbreak at a school. If two or more teachers are out sick, there won't be enough staff to cover for them. Combining two student groups in one classroom would push the 6-feet social distancing requirements to its limits - three or more groups combined would break it.
With all things considered, the hybrid model isn't completely off the table. SC Vice Chairwoman Shannon Erdmann said she was interested possibly phasing in the hybrid model, starting with the younger K-2 students, depending on how the pandemic plays out.
Going forward, school officials will be focused on creating a more robust online learning experience compared to what was offered at the last half of the previous school year. The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16.
