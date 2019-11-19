Manchester Essex schools hire first resource officer

MANCHESTER — One of the Manchester Police Department's first female officers is now the Manchester Essex Regional School District's first full-time resource officer.
Officer Andrea Locke was chosen by the district to serve as its first full-time school resource officer or SRO. She will serve as teacher, counselor, role model, and advocate for students, families, faculty, and staff, according to the Manchester Police Department.
"The SRO is not the school disciplinarian, nor does she supplant any other staff function," it continues. "The SRO brings full service, personalized support to an important segment of our community."
Since the beginning of the month, Locke has been overseeing the district's three school buildings. During the week, she spends four days at the Regional Middle and High School, although she covers both Manchester Memorial and Essex elementary schools.
"It's all about bridging the gap between the school and the department," she said of her work. "I'm looking forward to seeing what will come from the program."
Manchester police Chief Fitzgerald congratulated Locke on her new role.
"This is a very important role that has the potential to build relationships with faculty, staff, students, and families with a focus on preventing behaviors that are non-conducive to a safe and healthy learning environment," he said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to the partnerships this will bring to the Police Department."
High School Principal Patricia Puglisi said the school is pleased to have her join the district's team.
"Andrea has the ability to communicate with students across the levels in effort to build strong relationships with them," she said in a prepared statement. "She has a kind and calm manner that makes her a good fit for the schools."
Locke started with the Manchester Police Department in 2006 as a reserve police officer and full-time dispatcher. This month, she and Officer Jennifer Gilson completed their first year as the department's first full-time female officers.
"It's been great," Locke described her first year. "Manchester is a great community to serve."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.