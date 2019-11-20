MANCHESTER — In an effort to bring mental health education resources to its students and faculty, representatives of the Manchester Essex Regional School District will host "Minding Your Mind," an informative discussion led by clinicians and young adult speakers.
The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Manchester EssexRegional Middle and High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St.
Topics to be discussed include the signs and symptoms of the mental health issues most prevalent in adolescents through young adulthood, and to know the difference from typical teenage behavior.
"Minding Your Mind" is presented in part by meHUB. Back in 2017, district officials formed the meHUB committee in response to youth risk survey data at the Middle and High School. The goal of meHUB is to properly address pressing youth issues such as alcohol and drug use, unhealthy dietary behaviors and sexual behaviors related to unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. The committee is made up of Manchester and Essex youth organizations' representatives, law enforcement members and town officials.
meHUB recently launched a website offering resources and tools that promote positive youth development and foster a strong support network throughout the community. More information about me HUB and the "Minding Your Mind" may found by visiting www.manchesteressexhub.com.
"It's so important for communities to come together and support youth," said meHUB co-founder Lynn Warnock in a prepared statement. "We hope to help families find the information and support they need."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
