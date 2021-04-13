MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District is seeking community feedback as part of a multi-year strategic planning process to better serve its students.
Staff have been hard at work on "A Vision of the Graduate" in collaboration with the independent consultant firm Creative Education Foundation. The goal of the multi-year educational roadmap is to find "the skills and dispositions students ... require to find success."
Now, the district is asking its parents, teachers, students and Manchester and Essex residents for their opinions.
"The Manchester Essex Regional School District continues to be one of the highest performing school districts in Massachusetts," said Superintendent Pam Beaudoin in a prepared statement. "To remain a strong school district, it is important to understand what graduates require to succeed in a changing world and to determine areas of growth for the district."
From now until Saturday, April 24, the public is welcome to participate in an anonymous online survey on how Manchester Essex Regional School District can better teach and grow its student body. The Creative Education Foundation will collect and analyze the data in order to suss out any areas in need of improvement. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MERSD2021.
A World Café Focus Group will also be held virtually to discuss district's future. Two sessions will be held Wednesday, May 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. More information on how to join the meeting may be found at www.mersd.org.
"Your voice is important and MERSD is seeking a wide range of participation from residents in both Essex and Manchester," concludes Beaudoin's statement. "Please encourage your friends and neighbors to participate to ensure that MERSD can define and work toward goals that are important to the MERSD community."
