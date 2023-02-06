MANCHESTER — Talks about the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s proposed $30.1 million budget continue this week.
Monday at noon, the schools’ Finance Subcommittee will meet to consider the budget at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St. School officials proposed in December the tentative operating budget of $30.1 million, an increase of approximately $1.1 million or 4.2% over this fiscal year’s $29 million budget. This fiscal year ends June 30, and fiscal year 2024 runs July 1 to June 30, 2024.
But the real meat of the budget considerations will happen Tuesday at a School Committee “business meeting” at 6 p.m. in the middle high school’s Learning Commons. The committee will review revised budget scenarios, followed by deliberation of the financial packages and ultimately put forth a final budget.
Committee Chair Theresa Whitman said she and her colleagues plan to vote Tuesday on that the final and formal version of the budget.
Since the last public hearing on the financial package, the School Committee held a budget workshop to work through the fiscal year 2024 scenarios together, Whitman said.
“The work is done with a ‘no surprises” mindset and there’s heavy collaboration between district administrators, School Committee members, representatives from each town’s Select Boards and Finance Committees and the two town administrators,” said Whitman.
The financial package will need to pass the muster of Town Meeting in both Manchester and Essex. Manchester’s annual Town Meeting is slated for Monday, April 3. Annual Town Meeting in Essex is set for Monday, May 1.
Level funding
But school officials on Friday suggested the projected fiscal year 2024 budget may be tweaked.
Monday’s meeting is one in a series to be held over the next several weeks, in advance of a more well-defined budget to be put in place by March, according to Superintendent Pam Beaudoin.
“This version of the budget represents our initial assessment of needs for the following year,” said Beaudoin. One cost driver in the proposed budget is total salaries for school district staff, which amounts to $18.8 million versus the current $18.3 million, an almost 3% increase.
Beaudoin said the fiscal 2024 budget presents both a challenge and an opportunity to address a structural funding problem by reducing the School District’s reliance on reserves and increasing revenues from the two towns to support a level-services budget.
“A level-services budget provides funding for the same program scope, class size, course offerings and services from one year to the next and allows for the resources needed to support the priorities of the MERSD Strategic Plan,” said Beaudoin.
Revenue sources for the district include town assessments, state Chapter 70 money, an appropriation from the Regional Transportation Aid program and local miscellaneous receipts.
Budget gap, reserves
Whitman said one issue school officials have faced this year is the operating budget being considered does not include use of district reserves or program cuts to offset the assessment to the towns, as has been done the past four budget cycles.
“This leaves a gap of approximately $756,000 for a level services budget, which needs to be reconciled, along with consideration of reinstating beneficial programs and services that were cut during that time for strictly financial reasons,” she said.
One goal during the budgeting process, according to Beaudoin and Avi Urban, the district’s finance director, is to lessen the dependence on the district’s reserves. Unanticipated costs recently forced school officials to spend $520,000 from the reserves.
Beaudoin and Urbas said the reserve budget usually includes spending for such items as possible capital improvements and emergency expenditures.
They both added they want “healthy reserves” and that reserve expenditures should demonstrate sound fiscal practices.
Beaudoin and Urban have said they want to bring that expenditure down to $0.
The superintendent stressed efforts have been made to promote “stability and efficiency in the budget plan.”
Working with towns
Whitman added officials in both towns are “eagerly awaiting the vote,” as the final budget number to be approved Tuesday will be key to how each member town chooses to fund its respective portion of the total assessment. The apportionment is set be certified March 2.
Beaudoin has indicated school officials plan to work with the respective finance committees in Manchester and Essex to refine the budget.
“Once the School Committee officially votes on the final budget, those town leaders will be able to finalize their recommendations and we can work together toward the goal of passing the budget at each Town Meeting,” Whitman said.
More information on the schools budget may be found at https://ma01807435.schoolwires.net/Page/1684
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com