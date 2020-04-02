Manchester Essex schools: Virus puts budget, playground, in flux

MANCHESTER — With the final designs for Essex Elementary's Eagles Nest playground due next week, members of the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee are reconsidering if it's viable to continue the project during the coronavirus pandemic.
The regional school district's director of finance, Avi Urbas, said designs are still "on track" during a telecom School Committee meeting on Tuesday. Over the past month, members of the project's steering committee have reached out to the public and Essex Elementary schoolchildren about aspects "that would capture (the Eagle's Nest) spirit without replicating the previous structure."
The playground was closed in January due to safety concerns.
The school district hired Kompan Inc. as the new playground project's vendor. The company has a line of wood-based playground equipment reminiscent of the old Eagle's Nest structure. Urbas said that Kompan has been "extremely responsive" throughout the planning stages. According to the current timetable, the new playground could be up and running by the start of the next school year. The budget for the project is currently estimated to cost between $300,000 and $350,000.
However, the pandemic has put all future school spending in limbo. Superintendent Pam Beaudoin wondered if the project was "appropriate" to continue considering the possibility of budget shortfalls. School Committee Chairman Shannon Erdmann made a motion to table further discussions regarding the playground and overall fiscal 2021 budget until next week. By then, the district should have a better understanding on how much state funding is coming down the pipeline.
Fiscal 2021 does not begin until July 1. Despite the School Committee approving the $27,061,314 operating budget in February, Beaudoin said all anticipated spending is "not set in stone."
The School and Finance Committees will be weighing all options surrounding the fiscal 2021 budget within the next coming months. This could possibly include dipping more into the district's $3.4 million reserve fund, as Beaudoin briefly mentioned during the School Committee meeting. Already, spending of up to $250,000 of reserves has been approved to close a $375,000 gap between the operating budget and available fiscal 2021 dollars.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
