MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee this Tuesday will consider next steps for reaching a schools’ budget that was sidelined after Essex voters defeated a Proposition 2 ½ override to fund it last month.
On Tuesday, June 6, committee members will gather to discuss the budget options. The hybrid meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Learning Commons of Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester, and online via Webex with details on how to join at https://www.mersd.org/domain/818
The budget arrived at Tuesday will then need to be approved at town meetings in both Manchester and Essex, possibly setting up a second ballot vote in Essex.
Possibilities now on the table include adopting the original budget presented before the override or some form of a compromise budget.
“The (March 21) budget is still the recommended budget,” Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said. “But I am taking input and will make a recommendation on June 6 about which scenario may present the best path forward.”
The district’s March 21 fiscal year 2023-24 operating budget amounts to $29,750,180, down from the original adopted budget of $30,236,064, which was an increase of $1,310,076, or 4.53%, versus the previous fiscal year.
The compromise budget proposed May 23 by the School Committee would bring total budget spending up to $29,220,188.
The budget challenge essentially began when Essex voters said no to a Proposition 2 ½ override that would resulted in an additional $289,165 in taxes for Essex property owners. Essex’s annual Town Meeting approved the override 254-175, but it failed, 507-388, at ballot box on the town’s Election Day .
Beaudoin presented a reconsidered budget on May 16 that included the possibility of laying off up to 11.5 full-time teachers. It also proposed cuts to arts education and doubling class sizes for middle school exploratory classes, as well as the elimination of several STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) at Manchester Essex Regional High School, according to Beaudoin.
Benjamin Buttrick, chair of the Essex Finance Committee, supports the compromise scenario. This option limits staffing reductions to those achieved through attrition, keeps high school electives, and avoids a need for another override vote. But this option also uses the schools’ reserves as revenue, setting up a funding cliff for fiscal year 2025 estimated at $950,000.
“The need for the override this year was driven by the district discontinuing the use of their reserves,” Buttrick said. “This compromise perpetuates that. So, it’s a short-term solution.”
“My caution is that it necessitates the need to absolutely find a solution to the apportionment formula between Manchester and Essex,” he said. “This would require opening the regional agreement which has some risk. If we are confident we can find alignment between the towns on how to do this, then I think this is a strong compromise.”
Buttrick’s concern is that if a path cannot be arrived at with a regional agreement, then the situation “kicks the can down the road for another year.”
School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman said while she does not speak for her fellow board members, she supports the option that will allow the school district to quickly move to a position of stability.
“Teachers in our district should not need to consider other options, but right now they must, because the budget is uncertain,” said Whitman. “Students should not spend the break worrying if their courses will be cut between this year and next, but right now they must, because those potential cuts may become realities.”
Whitman added she will support the budget that balances the need for level-services funding to continue the work outlined in the district’s strategic plan with the need to actually get it passed.
“Once that happens, I believe we now have enough community interest to do the work of aligning our member towns’ expectations for their school district, as has been the attempt for the last three years,” she said.
In the meantime, School Board members encourage residents in both towns to contact them to share their thoughts.
According to the group Save Our Schools Essex, the reconsidered budget may eventually be followed by additional Town Meeting votes in Essex and Manchester. If the budget were to fail again, another reconsidered budget would be put to the two towns during a combined Town Meeting.
