MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Regional School District's students are finally heading back to school for full, in-person learning after nearly two months of remote-only learning and five months of hybrid learning.
"We are thrilled to be taking this next step in the process of returning to traditional in-person learning," wrote Superintendent Pam Beaudoin in a blog post announcing the news, "and we are optimistic that we will be able to return to normal operations to start the 2021-2022 school year."
Remote learning will continue for children who did not participate in hybrid learning, are in quarantine or have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Elementary schoolchildren will be the first to return this coming Tuesday. On Monday, before the big switch, kindergartners through second-graders will have half-day remote learning periods while third- through fifth-graders will have asynchronous lessons to complete on their own time.
Middle and high school students will transition straight into in-person learning on Monday, April 12.
While in class, staff will continue to enforce all COVID-19 social distancing protocols as they did during hybrid learning. The principals of each school are expected to provide parents with information on "daily operations and learning mode selection" before the start of the next school week, according to Beaudoin's blog post. Monday release days for kindergartners through fifth-graders, scheduled on April 5, May 3, and June 7, will continue as normal.
The district started its school year off with remote learning before transitioning to a hybrid model in late October. Since the fall, students have split their school weeks with in-person learning days and online courses.
"Thank you for your continued support and patience throughout this unprecedented challenge," concluded Beaudoin in her post, "and we look forward to having more of our students back on campus in the coming weeks."
