Manchester Essex student journalists honored

MANCHESTER — There’s more to the job of being a student at Manchester Essex Regional High School than completing term papers, taking tests and doing one’s homework.
Sometimes, it’s all about accepting awards, a number of awards.
In this case, several students were recent recipients of awards recognizing excellence in journalism.
The awards for student journalism were given out at the New England Scholastic Press Association’s 72nd annual conference on May 1 at Boston University.
Students Ella Chafe, Avabella Mitrano and Alessia Omari were recognized for individual achievement during the conference. Each year, NESPA acknowledges excellent individual work and teamwork in New England’s secondary school media.
Faculty Advisor Mary Buckley-Harmon said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have not been able to attend the conference for four years.
“I enjoyed introducing this group of students to the conference for the first time, especially as it was a chance for them to hear other people emphasize the importance of the press to our democracy,” she said. “I was particularly proud of how engaged our students were and I was gratified to hear them say that the conference brought them a greater appreciation of our school newspaper.”
That newspaper is Manchester Essex Regional High School’s The Independent, which was founded in 1991. The paper has been published continuously during the school year since 1997. The journal chronicles student life and spotlights issues important to the school community.
Mitrano was recognized for a feature story about the death of special education teacher Kim Henry.
“When I received this achievement, I felt very surprised but also accomplished,” said Mitrano. “I joined journalism my sophomore year of high school and never thought that I would find a keen interest and love for it.”
Mitrano said her article represents an appreciation of the life of Henry, who guided her in middle school.
“Although I am grateful for this award, I am more grateful for the fact that such a writing form exists,” she said. “It is truly beautiful how every story, no matter what type, can be written about and shared with everyone.”
Chafe was honored for her editorial “Juniors having access to study halls would prove beneficial.”
“This topic is very important to me and I put a lot of effort into my writing,” Chafe said.
Omari received honors for her artwork that ran with a pro/con article debating setting limits on the number of Advanced Placement courses a student may take.
“In all honesty, I wasn’t expecting my cartoon to win an award,” said Omari. “The one that has won was actually the first cartoon I had ever drawn for the paper. Mrs. Buckley-Harmon seemed thrilled to tell me that my artwork was recognized and it made me happy to see that other people liked the illustrations that I make for The Independent.”
Eight staff members of The Independent attended the NESPA Conference. While there, the students participated in panels devoted to such issues as public records, visual storytelling, interviewing techniques and one on the role journalism plays in a free society.
Tina McDuffie, an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist and associate professor of Journalism at Boston University, was the keynote speaker.
The Independent can be found at www.mersd.org/Page/1096.
