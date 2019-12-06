MANCHESTER — A community support group for Manchester and Essex students, called meHUB, is pushing into the online sphere as it seeks a more public face.
The group announced the launch of its new website, www.manchesteressexhub.com, last week. The site contains more than 100 different resources that promote positive youth development. Some of these resources include reports, studies and links to books that deal with teen drug and alcohol abuse, eating disorders and internet safety.
“This is a big thing for us,” said Lynn Warnock of Manchester, who co-founded meHUB two years ago with Essex resident and fellow district parent Michelle Kempskie. They both have children at Manchester Essex Regional High School. “It was our first goal, to get an online resource that’s easy to navigate and easy to find information.”
On the “About meHUB” page, the group’s mission reads, “meHUB seeks to educate and empower Manchester and Essex youth and families by providing resources and tools that promote social-emotional well-being and positive youth development.”
The website comes in the wake of a handful of public events the group began hosting just a few months ago.
The first, held in October, was a middle/high school crisis and safety preparedness roundtable for parents and community members. Just recently, the group hosted “Minding Your Mind,” a presentation on mental health issues. Jon Mattleman, a therapist and public speaker, discussed how he works with clients who have depression and anxiety, while young adult speaker Morgan Hannaleck went into great detail on her mental health struggles during her high school years.
“Suicide prevention is an issue in every town, every district, really everywhere,” Warnock said. “We thought that was a good place to start. The turnout was wonderful. We got such a great response from students and parents.”
The presentation was funded by a grant from the Spaulding Education Fund, a nonprofit that provides money for extracurricular educational initiatives in the Manchester Essex Regional School District. Warnock believes meHUB will need to rely on outside funding to host future speakers. Although the district did donate some money to the website, meHUB does not have a funding base.
The origins of meHUB trace to 2017. In response to Youth Risk Survey Data for that year, the school district founded a student issue coalition to better tackle the societal pressures and mental struggles affecting its teen students. Members of the group include Manchester and Essex’s chiefs of police, public health nurses, librarians and recreation department members, as well as school Superintendent Pam Beaudoin, newly appointed school resource officer Andrea Locke, representatives from the Ipswich YMCA, and parents and members of the community.
From there, Warnock and Kempskie began working on meHUB as an extension of the coalition. Warnock said she wanted to give back to the community in some way, and because she holds a health communication degree, she believed such an initiative was right in her wheelhouse. She knew of similar initiatives in other school districts, and said she wanted to help create a local one as well.
As meHUB’s profile is still budding, Warnock is looking to the community to shape the group’s future.
“We’re going to start off slow,” she said. “We’ve only had one stakeholder meeting so far. We want to build momentum and see what the community response is.”
