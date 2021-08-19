MANCHESTER — Just like in Rockport, Manchester and Essex students and school staff will be masking up as they return to school.
The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted 6-1 in favor of implementing the Centers for Disease Control’s latest back-to-school recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday. The lone nay vote was cast by Christopher Reed; he declined to comment for this story.
The CDC guidelines state masks must be worn by all students, staff and members of the public while indoors and on school buses regardless of vaccination status. Students will also be seated three feet apart from one another in classrooms and at lunch. No COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced outdoors.
Rockport health and school leaders decided last week to require masks to be worn in all the town’s schools as well its public buildings. Gloucester leaders were to discuss COVID-19 guidelines for the start of school on Wednesday and vote Aug. 25 on any policies for opening the city’s schools on Aug. 31.
Manchester Essex’s COVID-19 Fall 2021 procedures will go into full effect starting Monday, Aug. 23. School Committee members will meet each month to reevaluate and potentially peel back some of CDC’s recommendations based on how the pandemic plays out in the near future.
Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said her plan for the the school year is to “start strong,” with COVID-19 procedures then “roll back” as needed in the coming months. She pointed to last year’s reopening strategy, which saw students remotely learning for the first two months. Over time, students were able to return the school part-time before fully transitioning back to in-classroom learning by the spring. Fall 2021 will “look like (a) modified Spring 2021,” said Beaudoin.
Parents at the meeting were split down the middle on the issue of masking. During public comment at the start of the meeting, an even number of people spoke in favor and against the mask mandate. Some suggested the district should let the parents decide whether their child should continue to wear masks at school. Others felt that a full mask mandate was the best option to ensure the safety of both students and faculty.
School Committee members also voted unanimously to implement a diagnostic program recommended by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education this year. Individuals who exhibit symptoms while at school will be given shallow nasal swabs for BinaxNOW rapid testing. According to DESE’s new “test and stay” protocol, those who are asymptomatic but have had close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 may stay at school so long as they take daily BinaxNOW swabs for at least five days.
The district will continue with its MedBot Daily Screener app, first implemented last school year. The app provides parents with a short survey each morning asking if their child is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms before they are dropped off at school.
Ventilation, cleaning, disinfection, handwashing and respiratory standards from last year will remain the same going into the school year.
