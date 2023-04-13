MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Regional High School will soon have a new principal.
She is Julie Sgroi, who was recently offered the post by Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin. Sgroi will succeed outgoing Principal Patricia Puglisi.
Sgroi will formally start her new job on July 1, according to school officials
“Julie’s experience is impressive,” said Beaudoin in a prepared statement. “She has a proven track record of acting in the best interest of students, as she creates strong relationships through her leadership style.
“She comes from an extensive educational and administrative background. I am excited to welcome her and watch her shape the future of our school,” she added.
Sgroi holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Framingham State College, with a minor in Education.
She pursued post-graduate work as an education major at the University of LaVerne in California then earned her Master in Educational Leadership from Salem State College.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” said Sgroi in a prepared statement. “It has been a pleasure getting to know the faculty, staff and students whose pride for the school community is evident from the time I’ve already been able to spend with them.”
Sgroi started her educational career in 2000. She has worked as a Spanish teacher at both Woburn and Lynnfield high schools and also directed the after-school program at Hampton Academy in Hampton, New Hampshire.
She is currently assistant principal at Danvers High School and has also worked as assistant principal at the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers. While in Danvers, Sgroi established community partnerships, implemented COVID-19 protocols and oversaw the alternative education program.
As part of the transition to her new post, Sgroi intends to form an entry plan that will be shared with the Manchester Essex Regional School District community and will include meetings with stakeholder groups in the summer and fall.
“I look forward to making more connections with the community and being part of such a great team,” said Sgroi.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.