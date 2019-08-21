Manchester Essex Regional School District teachers will be returning to the job next Wednesday with a new contract.
The three-year contract was signed by the Manchester Essex Teachers Association and the School Committee this past May. It features a raise for teachers and a less-costly health insurance plan that cut the school’s fiscal 2020 budget back $175,000.
“We had a sub-committee make the recommendation,” said John Mullady, vice president for negotiations of the Teachers Association. With it, “(the contract) was overwhelmingly ratified.”
According to the district’s fiscal year 2020 budget, classroom teachers will see an average 4.9 percent increase in their salaries. The average teacher this year will earn $77,171, about $1,500 under the state average.
Previously, the 2015-2018 contract was extended another year through a memorandum of understanding as negotiations between the two groups could not be completed before the budget was finalized.
“The biggest thing was health care,” recalled Mullady, and the possible cost hikes that came with it. “We needed to wait for what the health care costs were going to be for two towns.”
That year, teachers, School Committee members and the superintendent were also trained in interest-based or win-win bargaining, which took time away from the negotiation table.
“The process took longer than we anticipated,” described Superintendent Pam Beaudoin.
In the fall, however, the two groups “picked up where they left off,” according to Mullady. The following March, both groups agreed on the terms of the contract.
“We had really good facilitators,” he continued. “We were able to hear the concerns of some of what the teachers had and the constraints that the School Committee had.”
Beaudoin said the written contract is being updated to include new language and salary agreements and should be ready for publication in early September.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
