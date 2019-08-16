MANCHESTER — The results of study of potential regionalization of town services between Essex and Manchester will be unveiled at a joint meeting of the towns' selectmen this Monday.
The meeting is scheduled for at 7 p.m. at Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St.
At prior joint meetings on the topic, selectmen from both towns expressed interest in regionalizing their public safety and public works departments to save money. If public safety is regionalized, it would not effect construction of Essex's planned public safety building.
In February, Essex hired The Collins Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts Boston to research how the two towns could possibly save money by sharing services.
The leaders of the study, Bob Halpin and Michael Ward, first interviewed multiple department heads to come up with a list of early best-practice solutions for both towns. The results of those conversations were outlined in a memo addressed to both the Manchester and Essex town administrators.
All services are being considered for regionalization, big and small.
Halpin and Ward, made 11 suggestions, which, in brief, are:
1. Essex adopt the Manchester Harbormaster’s Microsoft access database for improving boat excise tax collections and the renewal of annual mooring and slip assignments.
2. Hire a on-call utility contractor for public works emergencies for both towns.
3. More sharing of recreation fields in Essex for the benefit of Manchester-Essex youth athletics programs.
4. Study an initiative to create regional internet technology services.
5. Share fixed costs for hazardous waste collection drop-off and, or disposal.
6. Cooperate on the development of regional municipal accounting software.
7. Manchester would share its analysis and experience in evaluating an on-electric-bill crediting system for the state's Solar MA Renewables Target (SMART) program with Essex.
8. Consider a regional proposal for the purchase and ongoing ownership of dredging equipment.
9. Both towns are in discussion with the Ipswich Municipal Light Department to provide streetlight maintenance and repair functions on a time plus materials basis.
10. Explore regional approaches to the challenge of housing affordability in the region.
11. Look for opportunities to work collaboratively whenever possible on coastal resiliency and municipal readiness.
The memo, with Halpin and Ward's reasoning for the suggestions, is available to view online with this story and at the town of Essex's website on the Board of Selectmen page.
Funding for the study came via a $25,000 community compact granted to Essex by the state. It was signed by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito in December alongside another $20,000 compact to help fund SeniorCare's Age & Dementia Friendly Cape Ann.
Larger undertakings may need to be approved by either the towns' selectmen or a public vote at the towns' Town Meetings, depending on the size.
