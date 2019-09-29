MANCHESTER – There'll be no end-of-year overnight trip for Manchester Essex Regional fifth- and eighth-graders this year.
The students will spend a day somewhere special doing something special if all goes to plan, school administrators say.
The Manchester Essex Regional School District is going back to the drawing board for their fifth- and eighth-grade end-of-year trips, as the previously overnight stays to Merrowvista in Tuftonborough, New, Hampshire, and Washington, D.C. can't be sustained "in their current form."
According to Superintendent Pam Beaudoin, the middle and high schools do not have enough qualified adult chaperones, such as nursing staff, to supervise either trip this year.
Throughout the years, staff at both schools have raised concerns about the viability of the trips. Among concerns over personal liabilities, eighth-grade staff have expressed to Beaudoin their issues with organizing their own child care each year.
"Everyone has given their all to making this work," Beaudoin said at the most recent School Committee meeting, "and it's my job to recognize when people are stretched beyond what they can do, and we're at that point."
Out of 52 school districts Beaudoin said she surveyed, 70% no longer offer overnight trips for the same reasons cited by Manchester Essex staff.
According to School Committee member Ann Cameron, the end-of-year trips causes "an entire year of anxiety" for staff each year.
"I've have four kids go through this district," she said at the meeting, "and I will tell you that every year, with both of these trips, there's been issues with fundraising, with getting parents to help volunteer, with the burden of teachers to try to organize and 'herd cats.' There's been kids with severe anxiety who had a hard time doing overnights.
"It's a huge lift for the staff," she said of organizing and running the trips.
Beaudoin said the overnight aspect of the trip cannot continue. Despite this, she said she wishes to "keep the concept of the trip" intact this year — traveling out of town and participating in activities to boost student camaraderie.
A trip in-state could be feasible, Beaudoin said, such as to the old Girl Scouts camp in Rowley and Thompson Island in Boston Harbor.
A "senior week" of activities was also suggested at the meeting.
The School Committee meets again Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the learning commons at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. On the agenda are reports from the Manchester School Building, Finance, and Policy subcommittees as well as the negotiating team. Also up for discussion are the improvement plans for the middle and high schools, and the School Committee's goals for this school year.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
