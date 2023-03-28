MANCHESTER — Showcasing the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s STEAM programs is the intent of a gathering slated for Thursday.
The event, free to the public, will take place at in Manchester Essex Regional High School’s gymnasium, 36 Lincoln St., on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
STEAM activities combine the traditional principals of science, technology, engineering and math with a creative twist by adding the arts to the teachings.
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin, High School Principal Patricia Puglisi and Middle School Principal Joanne Maino announced the gathering, the first of its kind. They plan for the showcase to become an annual event.
“The showcase will be a great example of how our students use their curiosity to create and to explore the world around them,” said Beaudoin. “By seeing how each of these fields inter-connect, they will develop the skills to solve real-world problems and find success throughout life. I hope everyone in our community will be able to attend.”
Exhibits will include:
• Math Challenge Table: Community vs. Math Students Competition.
• Displays of student artwork.
• Monarch butterflies.
• Space soil – “Plant the Moon.”
• Student-engineered cars.
• Tank Aquascape contest.
• Bacterial art.
• DNA extraction.
The school’s Green Team will be exhibiting model sea creatures they have created out of soft plastics. Students are taking part in the Trex Challenge, aimed at reducing the school’s waste, and recycling plastics to highlight their impact to the environment.
Also, there will be a demonstration of a robotic arm that was created by parent Dan Ochs.
High school teacher Kristi Umile, the grades 6-12 Math and Science Department chair, organized the event.
“When Ms. Umile came to us with this idea last year, we were eager to engage our students, teachers and community,” said Principal Maino. “It is important that our students understand not only how their learning from different classes is interconnected, but also how what they are learning authentically relates to the world outside of school.”
Several local businesses in STEAM fields will be offering presentations, including Applied Materials, Black Earth, Cell Signaling, EBSCO Publishing, Medtronics, New England Biolabs and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
