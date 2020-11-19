MANCHESTER — The property tax rate in town is expected to drop 71 cents from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021.
Earlier this year, the town cut $660,000 from its previously approved budget for fiscal 2021, which began July 1. This was to keep property tax rates the same as fiscal 2020, which ended June 30, and provide some relief for taxpayers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Selectmen voted to confirm the property tax rate at $10.99 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax rate will not be finalized until it is approved by the state Department of Revenue. Manchester Assessor Ginny Noyes Thompson expects it will be approved "in the coming weeks."
"Many people will see a slight decrease (in property taxes for fiscal 2021), some will see a slight increase," said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. "It all depends on the properties itself, really."
Property values are still climbing in Manchester. The average single-family home is valued at $1,264,400, $85,800 higher this fiscal year than last. The median value, at $826,200, is up $59,800 from fiscal 2020.
With the $10.99 tax rate, the owner of the average single-family home is expected to pay $12,704.44 in property taxes, while the owner of median single-family home will pay $9,079.94. These figures are close to last year's estimates. In fiscal 2020, the average single-family homeowner paid $12,655.89 and the median single-family homeowner paid $8,966.88.
Requests for more information or questions about an assessment may be directed to the town assessor's office at 978-526-2010.
