Manchester eyes church for senior center  

MANCHESTER — Town officials are taking the first steps to turn Cornerstone Church into a new community and senior center.
The purchase of the church building is just one of the big-ticket capital expenditures being discussed as the town begins firming up the fiscal 2021 budget. During the first meeting on the budget earlier this week, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel outlined the his initial budget estimates to selectmen and members of the Finance Committee. Both groups will continue to work on the budget before its finalized sometime in March; registered voters will then vote to confirm it at Town Meeting in the spring.
Federspiel said the owners of the School Street church have purchased a plot of land up the road, near Exit 15 on Route 128, where they plan to construct a new facility. The old church at 20 School St. is for sale at $1.2 million. If spring Town Meeting approves, the town plans on putting up half of the asking price in fiscal 2021.
The largest expense in the approximately $4.3 million capital fund budget would continue the town's project to replace its aging water pipelines. Currently, the DPW is in the midst of replacing the pipes on Ocean Street, Magnolia Avenue, and Raymond Street. Work is expected to wrap this spring. The $1.25 million appropriation requested in the FY21 capital plan would allow the project to continue into the western side of town. The DPW is looking to replace the Boardman Avenue route first as it is the most in need.
Until 2033, the town will spend a minimum of $3 million a year on capital projects to improve and update town services. The 2030s is when most of the town's biggest loans, including those for the new Memorial Elementary School, will be paid off, which would allow officials to focus on upcoming large-scale capital projects.
These capital costs, however, are just a portion of the estimated $38.5 million in expenditures for FY21 — approximately $200,000 higher than last year.
Taxpayers are likely to see a 2.5 percent increase in property taxes for FY21. Currently, the property tax rate is set at $11.70 for every $1,000 of assessed value. With the hike, the owner of a Manchester home with a median value of $766,400 would see a yearly increase of $224. This increase will net $634,000 in revenue; the projected net total for FY21 is $860,000. Due to the bonds associated with the new elementary school, property taxes saw a 6.5 percent increase in fiscal 2020.
In regards to staffing, the DPW is seeking to hire new personnel in each of its three divisions — highway, water and sewer. The department is expecting a wave of retirements and DPW Director Chuck Dam would like to have new staff on quickly for an easier transition.
At Town Hall, the Board of Selectmen is looking to contract out a human resource specialist alongside Hamilton and Rockport. Each town will pay its share of the salary, expected to be around $80,000. Plans to bring back the part-time selectmen clerk position are also in the works.
Federspiel said some challenges going into fiscal 2021 include tending to the town's aging infrastructure and keeping up with benefit costs for employees and retirees. One hurdle involves "right-sizing" public safety operations such as the Fire Department. As Federspiel explained on Monday, the town will weigh its options to share fire services with Essex before beginning the search for a new department chief. Also, the Manchester Essex Regional School District is predicting a 3.25 percent increase in its budget.
"I'm very confident we'll meet these challenges," Federspiel told the Gloucester Times. "It's a question of longer term, though. Going back to the town's Master Plan, we're still looking to grow the tax base to pay for these expenditures particularity on the capital side."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.