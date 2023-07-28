MANCHESTER — The town’s new fire chief and three new recently hired firefighters were all sworn in Thursday, during a ceremony at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department on School Street.
Sworn in by Town Clerk Dianne Bucco were new Fire Chief James McNeilly and firefighters Josiah Peters, Patrick Roddy and Shane Stephenson. They were later pinned by family members.
Also on hand for the ceremony at the Manchester Fire Department were family members, friends and members of the Select Board, as well as Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel.
“We’re very pleased to have the new chief on board,” said Federspiel, who added that the hiring of McNeilly, Peters, Roddy and Stephenson brings the department to its full contingent of 16 firefighters-paramedics and chief. “We’re pleased to have very qualified new hires to boost our department and provide service to the community.”
During his comments, McNeilly compared the role of fire chief to that music conductor.
“Behind me and throughout any fire station you will find very expensive equipment, but this equipment means nothing without trained, knowledgeable and dedicated firefighters to operate it,” McNeilly said. “The job of a fire chief is very much like a conductor of an orchestra. I will not be successful without members of this department.”
Roddy, the new EMT, said the job will be a team effort.
“It’s been a welcoming experience,” he said before the ceremony began. “Everybody is part of the same mission.”
Standing next to Roddy, Peters echoed his colleague’s sentiments. He plans to use his background as an experienced paramedic and call firefighter in Manchester.
“It’s a learning experience,” said Peters, an experienced paramedic and Manchester call firefighter. “It’s learning new ways to do things. It creates new challenges.”
Not to be outdone, Stephenson will bring the lessons learned at Beauport Ambulance Service in Gloucester and Trinity EMS in Lowell in his new role in Manchester.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I feel pretty privileged and honored. I’m looking forward to a long stay here.”
Fire Department Chaplain David Forsythe wished the new hires well. Forsythe has served as a call firefighter for 28 years and has been the department’s chaplain since 1988.
“It’s a young person’s game, so to speak,” he said. “They have a passion for what they’re doing.”
New chief
McNeilly, a former Manchester firefighter, formally assumed his role as fire chief on July 1, according to Select Board Chair Ann Harrison.
Select Board member Brian Sollosy said McNeilly is a great choice for the chief’s position.
“He was born and raised in Essex and he understands the problems of being a small town fire department,” said Sollosy. “His resume is quite impressive.”
Sollosy said he believes McNeilly has already had a positive impact on the department’s operations.
“As the town works to improve its operation, he’s the best candidate,” he said. “From what I can see, the department has already rallied around him. The ultimate goal is to serve the people in Manchester.”
McNeilly follows in the footsteps of former Chief Jason Cleary, who did not seek to renew his contract, which expired June 30, according to Federspiel.
In his remarks at the ceremony, McNeilly thanked his parents, Jim and Pat, his wife Amy and his children, Olivia and Henry.
He said he looks forward to enhancing and optimizing the services provided by the Manchester Fire Department and working collaboratively with town government, other town departments and the firefighters “who tirelessly work to make the citizens and visitors of Manchester safe.”
During the ceremony, McNeilly acknowledged the hiring of the three firefighters/paramedics:
• Josiah Peters comes to Manchester from Raymond, New Hampshire, as an experienced paramedic, having worked for Trinity Ambulance Service as an assistant operations manager and deputy director. He recently joined the Groveland Fire Department as a call firefighter.
• Patrick Roddy was born in Portland, Maine, and grew up in Hudson. He now lives in Ipswich with his wife Heidi and sons Finn and Mack. He is an active member of the Essex Fire Department and has been a real estate agent for the past 14 years. Roddy is an EMT and will begin paramedic school in September.
• Shane Stephenson joined the department in June. He is a native of Gloucester and graduated from Gloucester High School in 2009. He began his EMS career in 2011 at Beauport Ambulance Service in Gloucester before moving to Trinity EMS in Lowell in 2017. Stephenson is enrolled in paramedic school and will be attending the Massachusetts Fire Academy in June. He was joined at the ceremony by his wife Melissa.
