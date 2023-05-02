MANCHESTER — The town’s top firefighter plans to step down at the end of next month.
Chief Jason Cleary has notified the town he will not seek to renew his contract, set to expire on June 30, according to Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. Cleary has expressed plans to be closer to family, Federspiel said.
“The town of Manchester-by-the-Sea is grateful for Chief Cleary’s service over the past three years and his persistent dedication to safety,” Federspiel said. “We thank him and wish him well in his new endeavors.”
Cleary could not be reached for comment before publication deadline for this story.
Fire Lt. Jim Doucette said Cleary will be missed.
“He’s a quality chief and he knows his business,” Doucette said. “I’m disappointed to see him go.”
Federspiel said during the next several weeks, town officials will assess the viability of finding a qualified candidate for chief within the Manchester Fire Department or determine whether an external search will take place.
If town officials decide to consider outside candidates, an interim chief would be first recommended by Federspiel, then ratified by the Select Board. Then, a formal search committee would be formed.
“Residents can be assured that throughout this transition period, the town remains fully protected and safe,” said Federspiel.
A lot of chiefs
Manchester Fire Lt. Bob Cavender, president of Union Local 2912, said five chiefs, including Cleary, have been at the helm of the Manchester department since 2012.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” Cavender said. “It seems like it’s kind of a revolving door for chiefs. I think that it speaks volumes that we’ve seen so many come in with really good credentials that don’t stay long.”
Cavender said there is a struggle in Manchester with balancing the operation of a full-time Fire Department with a “small-town budget.”
“I think the town should look for the highest caliber of candidates, whether it’s inside or outside,” he said. “I think they should establish a baseline of credentials and build on it from there.”
In the meantime, “regardless of the chief’s status, the firefighters of Manchester-by-the-Sea are still dedicated to the highest level of service within our capabilities,” Cavender said.
According to a positing last week on the fire department’s Facebook, Cleary will retire after having fulfilled his three-year contract with the town. The posting indicates Cleary began his employment with the town on June 29, 2020.
“He and his family will be moving out of state, where he has secured another public safety position,” the posting reads.
The Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department has 12 active full-time firefighters, Federspiel said. An additional two firefighters are set to graduate from the Massachusetts Fire Academy in July, which will bring the total to 14 full-time active firefighters.
According to Federspiel, lieutenants lead each of the four department’s crews, a structure requested by the department after the retirement of a fire captain.
Federspiel said funding for another two firefighters will become available July 1, and, once hired, the department will have 16 full-time firefighters serving the town.
“Mutual aid is always available should we need it,” Federspiel said.
