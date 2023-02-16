MANCHESTER — With two major fire vehicles out of action, the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department today is struggling to meet the emergency demands in town as well as those of area towns that are part of the mutual aid system of shared fire services.
Problems started when Manchester Fire’s Ladder 2 was sidelined in September because it failed to pass inspection.
Then, during a mutual aid response to fire that burned a lakeside house in Essex to the ground earlier this month, use of the front-line pumper, Engine 1, was lost.
In the interim, the Lynnfield Fire Department has loaned its spare pumper, Engine 3, to use while repairs are being made to Manchester Fire’s Engine 1.
Cleary said problems with Engine 1 — a 2001 pumper, with a 20-year life span — took place at the Essex fire in minus-17 degree temperatures when a number of internal parts broke, which led to damage to the pumper’s transmission. When working properly, he said the vehicle is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons of water a minute.
Then comes Murphy’s Law — “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”
Supply chain issues are delaying getting Ladder 2 operational again.
“It’s still torn apart,” Cleary said Tuesday. “The company contracted (to make the repairs) is still getting the parts.”
Cleary said Ladder 2’s exhaust system is not working properly — thus leading to its inability to obtain a valid state inspection sticker.
“The motor still runs but it won’t pass the emissions test,” the chief said.
Next steps
For now, Cleary said, Manchester fire officials are conferring with the manufacturers to determine the next steps. They are also leaning on the borrowed Lynnfield pumper, mutual aid assistance from other departments, and the use of the department’s mini-pumper — Squad 3.
“Although Squad 3 is our newest firefighter piece, it’s not designed as a front-line pumper,” said Cleary.
In the meantime, Cleary has appeared before a joint meeting of the Select Board and Finance Committee to request additional funding for fire equipment in the capital budget.
The goal, he said, is to purchase either a new ladder truck and pumper, or, at least, a used ladder truck and pumper.
Cleary said his request for the fiscal year 2024 budget amounts to a possible expenditure of $1.5 million.
Another option, Cleary said, is to enter into an agreement with the nearby Essex Fire Department to share resources, including fire apparatus. Although early in the game, he said he has spoken with Essex fire officials about that idea.
Also considered, he said, is a fund that town officials have established for fire equipment purchases that totals almost $1.12 million. That fund, he said, requires the support of the town.
“In order to spend it, there has to be a warrant item to be considered at Town Meeting,” Cleary said.
Just as Manchester is leaning on Lynnfield in borrowing its spare engine, Cleary said that a number of area fire departments lean on Manchester to use Ladder 2 as part of the mutual aid system.
“It has nothing to do with maintenance,” he said of the truck’s issues. “It’s more just the age of the vehicle. The older something gets, the more repairs are needed. Plus, the cost of repairs has gone up exponentially. It’s a sad state of affairs.”
